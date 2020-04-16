Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Strict testing for homeless at convention center

Strict testing for homeless at convention center

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Strict testing for homeless at convention center
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Strict testing for homeless at convention center

NOTHING CAN STRIP AWAY OURPRIDE.AS YOU MAY KNOW HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE HOMELESS ARE LIVING INTHE CONVENTION CENTER RIGHT NOWAND MORE ARE ARRIVING EVERY DAY.10NEWS REPORTER IS DOWNTOWN WITHDETAILS ON HOMELESS OUTREACHPROGRAMS AND HOW THEY AREHELPING PEOPLE AVOID THECORONAVIRUS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.