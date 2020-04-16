Pet of the Week: Lilly

Middayayayayayay et our pet of e week, lilly.

Lilly is a beautiful, smart 3 year-old pit bull with an adorable face and an eagerness to please.

A terrific ambassador for her breed, she is a sweet girl who loves being around people.

With all that puppyish, young energy, she is hungry for a terrific relationship with a human or family that will help her develop even more and help her to become the great, well-trained companion she is capable of being.

Though she already knows how to sit, lay down, and how to take treats gently, lilly really wants to work on her "big-girl manners".

An obedience class would be very helpful in accomplishing that goal, and be loads of fun for both human & canine.

In play groups at the shelter, lilly doesn't hesitate to come make friends with her photographer the minute she walked into the yard, and she was equally friendly with the others who handled her.

She is strong but since she takes commands/corrections well, that is easy to control.

Lilly is a special girl who is oh-so willing to show that to her new fur-ever home.

After obedience class, a run or a hike, lilly would love to hang out at your feet or snuggle up with a good movie!

What more could you ask for?

Adam: if you're interested in adopting lilly or another dog at the shelter, the information for the jackson county animal shelter can be seen here on your screen seen here on shelter can be county animal jackson for the information shelter, the dog at the adopting lilly interested in if you're adam: you ask for?

More could movie!

What with a good snuggle up your feet or snuggle up with a good movie!

What more could you ask for?

Adam: if you're interested in adopting lilly or another dog at the shelter, the information for the jackson county animal shelter can be seen here on your screen and also