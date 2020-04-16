Tree Hugger! Icelandic Forest Service Recommends Hugging a Tree to Fight Quarantine Loneliness! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published now Tree Hugger! Icelandic Forest Service Recommends Hugging a Tree to Fight Quarantine Loneliness! In this time of isolation and quarantine, a lot of us might wish for a good hug. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this