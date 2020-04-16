Mayor Tom Barrett endorses Joe Biden, says DNC in Milwaukee could 'show the nation how you emerge' from coronavirus crisis FRESH OFF HIS VICTORY FOR AFIFTH TERM AS MAYOR OFMILWAUKEE, TOM BARRETT ISENDORSING FORMER VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN FORPRESIDENT.BARRETT TELLS OURCHARLES BENSON WHY THECORONAVIRUS AND HOW TO REOPENTHE COUNTRY WILL BE DRIVINGISSUES FOR VOTERS IN NOVEMBERRight now what we are seeingwith President Trumpcontinuously, on a dailybasis, is trying to be bedivisive and blame otherpeople, and Vice PresidentBiden is leader who willbrings people togethTRUMP'S CAMPAIGN RESPONDED BYSAYING: "PRESIDENT TRUMP'SSTRONG LEADERSHIP HASUNDOUBTEDLY SAVED LIVES WHILEJOE BIDEN HAS FUMBLED HISRESPONSE FROM THE SIDELINES,"SAID TRUMP CAMPAIGNSPOKESPERSON ANNA KELLY



