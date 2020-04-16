Keeping #eyesonkids during COVID-19 pandemic

Next few- weeks.- - april is national child abuse - awareness month, and in the - age of coronavirus and social - distancing, - community awareness is needed - now more than ever.

- casa of hancock county- volunteers continue to do - their part in helping children- at-risk of abuse and neglect, - but - because of social distancing- guidelines now in place, they - can - no longer make monthly visits t- homes.- instead, they've turned to- weekly phone or video calls, an- drive-by visits so volunteers - can physically see what's - happening - at the child's house.

- in the last month of social - distancing, casa director - cynthia - chauvin says they have seen - different trends in regards to- investigations from child - protective services, and- reminds the community...if you- see something, say- something.- - "i know comparatively this time- two months- ago we had 50% more reports - called in to cps, so what we're- seeing because of - social distancing is less - children's reports or concerns- from the community are- coming in.

And we certaintly- attribute that to the fact that- less mandatory reporters- - - - like teachers and daycare - workers and other mandatory - reporters in our state- have access to kids."

- - - - chauvin says they expect to see- the more direct effects - of this when the economy- reopens.- despite the lack of in-person - contact though, judges are stil- holding emergency court - hearings, and emergent- child abuse cases are not being- postponed.- chauvin says children and the - elderly are the most vulnerable- right now and she encourages th- community to be viligant in thi- time of social distancing.- to help spread awareness, use - the hashtag eyes-on-kids on - social media.

