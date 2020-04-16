Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday night grad lights

Friday night grad lights

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:11s - Published
Friday night grad lights

Friday night grad lights

To honor the 2020 graduates, the football field at Basic Academy will shine its lights to celebrate them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday night grad lights

THE FOOTBALL FIELD AT BASICACADEMY WILL SHINE ITS LIGHTSTO CELEBRATE THEM!

IT WILLHAPPEN EVERY FRIDAY AT 8:20P-M.AN S-N-L STAR GIVES BACK IN A




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.