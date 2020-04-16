Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak clap for carers Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published now Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak clap for carers First Secretary of State Dominic Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak clap outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative. 0

