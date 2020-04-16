SNL's Michael Che pays rent for housing complex Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published now SNL's Michael Che pays rent for housing complex Che's grandmother died after contracting the Coronavirus. He will be helping pay the rent of at least 160 units in his late grandmother's complex. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this