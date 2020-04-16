Global  

Dr. Bonnie Henry Gets A Shoe Named In Her Honour

B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry now has heels named after her.

The "Dr. Henry," by popular Canadian shoe designer John Fluevog, will be available for presale later this month.

Dr. Henry is a calm presence on TV as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

