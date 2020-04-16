Epic Games Delays New Season of 'Fortnite' The game's developers announced they have extended and added new features to the current season of the hit 'Battle Royale' title.

Chapter 2, Season 3 is being pushed back from April 30 to June 4.

Epic Games made the announcement in a blog post but did not explain why they are holding it back.

Epic Games, via blog post The company didn't say whether the current delay has anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic, which has already impacted the gaming industry.