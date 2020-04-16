Hand sanitizer fill up stations coming to Jackson County

Jackson country residents who - are in need of- hand sanitizer will soon be abl- to get some thanks to some- local businesses.

- - - - family frozen foods has - partnered with merchants and- marine bank to donate four drum- of hand sanitizer to the- fire departments in pascagoula,- moss point, ocean springs - and gautier.- the fire departments will all - host drive-up filling - stations for the public to come- get free hand sanitizer.- there is an 8 ounce limit on th- hand sanitizer.

- the owner of family frozen food- says he wanted to give- back to the community that has- been so good to him.- - " - " - - - - pascagoula already had their- hand sanitizer- distribution and moss point wil- have their distribution - stations set up in the parking- lot across the city hall on - april - 22nd from 12 pm until 3 pm.

- ocean springs and gautier are - still working on a time for the- fill up station but they will - post the details on their - facebook pages.