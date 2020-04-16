New Jersey Testing Site Using Saliva Instead Of Nasal Swabs Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:43s - Published now The site debuted in Edison. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Jersey Testing Site Using Saliva Instead Of Nasal Swabs ALYCIA REID FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".A LOT OF MOVING PARTSINDEED, ALYCIA, THANK YOU.MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NEWJERSEY A SALIVA COVID-19TESTING SYSTEM DEBUTED INEDISON.TEST WERE DEVELOPED BYRESEARCHERS AT RUTGERSUNIVERSITY.SALIVA TEST ARE OPENED TOMIDDLESEX COUNTY RESIDENTTHREE DAYS A WEEK.OFFICIALS HOPED TO SET UP THESAME TEST AT ADDITIONALLOCATIONS WITHIN DAYS.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THATSALIVA TESTS ARE SAFER FORWORKERS AND PROVIDE FASTERRESULTS.WITH THE NEW TESTING WEWILL GET A QUICKER TURN AROUNDTIME, 24 TO 48 HOURS AS OPPOSETODD ANYWHERE FROM 24 HOURS TOSEVEN DAYS, OF TESTING.GOVERNOR MURPHY SAYS HEUNDERSTANDS THATES ARE DENTSARE FRUSTRATED THERE AREN'T





