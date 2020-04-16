Sherwin Williams donating N95 masks to first responders in Mississippi

- now to this, attorney general - lynn fitch announced- that sherwin williams, a leadin- american manufacturer of- paints, has donated 5,000 n-95- masks to first responders - across mississippi.

- the masks are being distributed- through first responders of - mississippi, a non-profit - organization that helps - police, fire, and rescue worker- and agencies get equipment and- support.- on the mississippi gulf coast,- law enforcement and - fire department agencies such a- gulfport, biloxi, george county- volunteers, lucedale, moss- point, pass christian, pearl- river, picayune and poplarville- - - -