Camden County Officials Focused On Keeping Businesses Afloat

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Despite reports that the payroll protection loan program was out of money, officials say you can still apply as they negotiate more money.

NOT INFECTIOUS WHEN THEYACTUALLY COULD BE.UKEE.STEPHANIE, THANK YOU.IN MANY CONTACT DEN COUNTYOFFICIALS SAY THEY AREFOCUSING ON KEEPING THEIRBUSINESS AS FLOAT DESPITEREPORTS THAT THE PAYROLLPROTECTION LOAN PROGRAM WASOUT OF MONEY.OFFICIALS SAY YOU CAN STILLAPPLY AS THEY NEGOTIATE MOREMONEY.PURPOSE TO THE PROGRAM IS TOPROVIDE FORGIVABLE LOANS FOROWN TOURS KEEP THEIR EMPLOYEESON PAYROLL.THE QUESTION I GET WELL, ICANNOT OPEN UP MY BUSINESS ITIS SHUT DOWN.I UNDERSTAND.THAT IDEA YOU GET APPROVED FORTHE PROGRAM YOU PAY YOUREMPLOYEES SO THAT EVERYBODYSTAYS WHOLE.WE ARE TOLD FOR PAYROLL




