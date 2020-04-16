Global  

Raab announces UK lockdown extension

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said relaxing the coronavirus lockdown could "risk damage to both public health and the economy".

