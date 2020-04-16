Are businesses charging you illegally?

Allows businesses to charge customers up to three point nine nine percent in surcharge fees to recoup credit card processing costs.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us why many businesses are likely charging you illegally.

Howard nathan is a relationship manager for a business advocate company called heartland.

He tells me local businesses that collect a credit card surcharge may soon find themselves in trouble.

None sot: howard nathan, heartland payment systems relationship manager new york passed a law: now you can charge the customer the fees for the credit card processing, and people are starting to do it.

Many small businesses.

Area ice cream parlors, pizzeria's, some small restaurants throughout the region have started doingt.

The prlem is 90% of them are doing it wrong.

Businesses must post that they're collecting the surcharge at their entryway, at the cash register, and itemize it on the receipt.

Collecting the surcharge without proper notification can lead to heavy fines.

Sot: howard nathan, heartland payment systems relationship manager nearly 100% of them have done it illegally because you have to notify the government and the card brands 30 days before you start doing it.

I've checked with the state attorney general, and in 6 counties we have not found a single merchant that i know is doing this that has filed the correct paperwork.

Nathan says there are many companies processing the charges, but as a business owner, you really need to ask questions to get a reputable representative.

Sot: howard nathan, heartland payment systems relationship manager who files the paperwork with the state and the card brands, and how can i as a business owner know that this has been done?

It's also important to note how much is getting charged.

If the business is charging the total amount after tax rather than before tax, they could end up in trouble with the irs.

Sot: howard nathan, heartland payment systems relationship manager it's serious stuff.

You can't do this wrong.

You can lose your business, and i would hate to see hard working small business owne here in central new york get burned by this as is starting to happen in other states, and new york is looking at this real hard.

Consumers should also be aware that the charges only apply to credit card sales, so if you're being charged on your debit card, cancel the purchase and ask to have the charge removed.