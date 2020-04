Friday will be windy, chilly after rain ends Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:16s - Published 5 days ago Friday will be windy, chilly after rain ends Rain showers will end Friday morning. We'll see limited sunshine. It will be windy and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday will be windy, chilly after rain ends YES, THERE IS MORE RAIN WHERETHIS CAME FROM.WE WILL NOT BREAK OUT OF THERAIN UNTIL SOMETIME AFTERMIDNIGHT.WINTER STORM ADVISORIES.THAT IS THE PURPLE YOU SEE.36 HIGHWAY.CLOSER TO THE IOWA STATE LINE, AWINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECTUNTIL 7:00 TOMORROW MORNING.HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT FORECASTFOR KANSAS CITY.CLOSE TO 40 DEGREES FOR A FEWHOURS.MORE ON THAT OFF PROBABLY.39 BY 9:00 P.M.WE WILL HAVE RAIN HERE IN KANSASCITY.LET’S LOOK AT FIRST ALERTFUTURESCAN.I WILL LET YOU FIGURE OUTEXACTLY WHERE YOU ARE ON THEMAP.HERE IS WHERE IT WILL BE AT6:00.SNOW HEAVY ALONG THE IOWA STATELINE.PRAYING FOR US IN KANSAS CITYAND FURTHER SOUTH.THIS IS NO MIDNIGHT.NOTICE HOW THINGS CHANGE.THE BLUE, WHICH REPRESENTS THESNOW, GETTING CLOSER TO 36HIGHWAY.MIXING IN THE NORTH LAND BYMIDNIGHT.THE TAIL END MOVES WITH THE MIXFOR KANSAS CITY UNTIL 3:00 OR4:00 IN THE MORNING.FURTHER DOWN 50 HIGHWAY.BY 7:00 WE START CLEAR BACK OUTWITH PARTLY CLOUDY CONDITIONSAND SOME CLOUDINESS OVERHEAD.ON FRIDAY, CLOSE TO FREEZING.BETTER CHANCES FOR THE WINTRYMIX AND SHOWERS ENDING.SUNSHINE SHOULD TRY TO COMEBACK.HIGH TEMPERATURE AROUND 47DEGREES WITH LIMITED SUNSHINE.THE OTHER THING I WANT TO POINTOUT IS THE WINDS WILL BE STRONGAT 15 TO 25.LOW TEMPERATURE ALREADY CLOSE TOFREEZING FOR KANSAS CITY.AFTERNOON HIGHS ON FRIDAY AFTERTHE STORM MOVES OUT ONLY 47.WE SHOULD BE A LOT WARMER THANTHAT.THE POTENTIAL SNOWFALL FROM THISPOINT ON IS STILL THE HEAVIEST.RIGHT ALONG THE IOWA STATE LINE.ANOTHER FOUR, 4.5 ON THE NORTHSIDE OF TRENTON.IT FALLS DRAMATICALLY.A TIGHT AREA WITH SNOW THAT WILLCOME DOWN HEAVILY.OTHERWISE IT WILL JUST BE A MIX.33 TO 47.EARLY MORNING RAIN AND SNOW.IT’S GOING TO BE DONE ONLY DRYBUT ALSO WARM FOR SATURDAY ANDSUNDAY.BACK INTO THE 60’S.UPPER 60’S TO NEAR 70 WITH ACHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS TUESDAYAND WEDNESDAY





