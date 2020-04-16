Hormel Foods Gives Back

Businesses are struggling during the coronavirus crisis others are stepping up.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal explains how a community leader is making an impact on both hearts*an* stomachs.

Look live: about 40 boxes were made here today at the old mill in austin.

I was told that the order vary according to the day.

The old mill is just one of 12 austin restaurants feeding hungry hormel employees.

It's all part of an ongoing lunch program aimed at helping impact local eateries bottom lines.

The program is growing.

Meals purchased are now going to first responders, and folks at other essential businesses.

Dave forland is the owner of the old mill.

He says his restaurant has been blessed with longevity but even the strongest businesses are finding it hard to navigate through the current crisis.

Business owner sot: "it really helps our lunch hours because nobody is working so nobody is out and about.

So it's keeping our staff busy, keeping product moving and of course it's extra income."

Look live: hormel's jenni?o team is also purchasing lunches from local businesses in its four plant locations in minnesota and