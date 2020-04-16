Global  

Jade Pettyjohn Of "Little Fires Everywhere" Talks About The Hulu Drama

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 17:59s - Published
Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, "Little Fires Everywhere" follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Jade Pettyjohn, who stars as Lexie Richardson, joined BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

