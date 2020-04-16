Plane Lands At O'Hare From China With PPE Supplies Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:38s - Published 1 hour ago Plane Lands At O'Hare From China With PPE Supplies CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on a secret trip from China with millions of COVID-19 supplies for the the state. 0

