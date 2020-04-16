Global  

Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser

Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser

Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser

Drake Auctioning Private Jet Ride as Part of COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser One winner and a guest of their choice will get to fly on Drake's $200 million private jet as part of the 'All In' challenge.

Founded by Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin, the virtual fundraiser follows Hollywood A-Listers as they auction off memorable experiences to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The winner of Drake's auction and their guest will be flown out to Los Angeles, where they will receive VIP treatment as they party with the emcee at Deliah nightclub.

Once Drake begins touring again, the winner will also receive tickets to his concert in their hometown.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres are among the other celebrities who have taken part in the challenge.

