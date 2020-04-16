Purdue Extension makes changes, Vermillion County fair dates moved

Global  

The front lines.

4-h members in vigo county may see some changes this year.

Purdue extension has canceled all face-to-face events through june 30th.

4-h round-up and 4-h academy have both been canceled.

Leaders at the vigo county extension office tell us at this time they're still planning on holding the fair.

The fair is scheduled for july 11th through the 18th.

A decision will be made on may 15th for events in july.

"however we're still able to celebrate everyone and bring the community together, we're going to find some way to do it.

It may just look a little different in 2020."

The vermillion the the vermillion county fair has been moved.

The fair is now scheduled for july 18 through 24




