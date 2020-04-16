Celebrating 2020 Grads On WCCO 4 News At 5: April 16, 2020 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:20s - Published now Celebrating 2020 Grads On WCCO 4 News At 5: April 16, 2020 Every day, we're taking some time out to pay tribute to the 2020 graduates (1:20). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- April 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this