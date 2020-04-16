Storm Team Experiment: Cold air vs. Hot air

Storm team 10's david siple has been working remotely from home.

Since schools are out the rest of the year, he wanted to do some fun weather experiments you can do right at home.

Pk} welcome to my weather laboratory or just my kitchen!

Today i'm going to show you an experiment which shows the interaction of cold air carts versus warm air.

I know i have water here but we as meteorologist love to view our atmosphere as a river of flowing water because water and air act very similar together.

So i have two mason jars.

One filled with warm water and red food coloring.

The other is filled with cold water and blue food coloring.

We have an envelope and a pan just in case i make a mess.

So you'll take the envelope on the blue jar, and you flip it over really quick.

The water stays in the jar because it acts as a vacuum.

Then you put the blue jar on top of the red mason jar.

Then you slide the envelope out between them.

So what you are seeing is that the colors are mixing.

The blue is slowly going to the bottom.

This is happening because cold air is very dense.

It is heavier than the liquid in the red jar.

So you will end up with a purple color.

This is part one to the experiment.

Part two, i refilled the jars just like in the beginning.

So we will now cover the red jar with the envelope and then place the red jar over the blue jar.

So what happens, the blue stays on the bottom because the colder water is more dense and stays in the bottom jar and does not mix with the red.

In my kitchen, i'm storm team 10 meteorologist david siple.

Back to you.