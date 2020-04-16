Ellie Goulding Helps The Homeless Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published 17 hours ago One phone at a time. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hydnews Ellie Goulding helps provide phones to the homeless https://t.co/35tRd38oNQ https://t.co/A9x6nsiCvz 5 hours ago IB TLJ RT @CNNnews18: Singer Ellie Goulding, who is currently quarantining with husband Casper Jopling, has sourced 4000 mobile phones for homeles… 13 hours ago CNNNews18 Singer Ellie Goulding, who is currently quarantining with husband Casper Jopling, has sourced 4000 mobile phones fo… https://t.co/3J2t1eDM2w 14 hours ago Caroline S RT @UkBorderline: Ellie Goulding helps provide phones for homeless people #omelessness https://t.co/rTu4TSMLFu 19 hours ago The Freedomist Ellie Goulding helps provide mobile phones for homeless people during coronavirus pandemic – Music News… https://t.co/9fVYSuzH5C 19 hours ago Q93 Ellie Goulding helps the homeless stay connected during COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/zvgcyBCRvH 20 hours ago One News Page (Australia) Ellie Goulding helps provide mobile phones for homeless people during coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/4HngbGXSI1 #London 20 hours ago ABC Air Power Ellie Goulding helps the homeless stay connected during COVID-19 crisis 20 hours ago