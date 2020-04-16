COVID-19 Questions: “What's Being Done About College Entrance Exams?" Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:34s - Published now COVID-19 Questions: “What's Being Done About College Entrance Exams?" ACT and SAT are working on "at-home" versions of the tests, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:34). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- April 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this