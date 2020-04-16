Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published now Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met Thursday afternoon virtually to discuss face coverings, economic recovery, public health models and the recently imposed curfew. 0

