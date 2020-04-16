Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery

Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery

Hillsborough: Curfew lifted, face masks strongly urged and EDC to give recommendations for economic recovery

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group met Thursday afternoon virtually to discuss face coverings, economic recovery, public health models and the recently imposed curfew.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.