New Jersey Nursing Home That Stashed 17 Bodies Had Already Received Lowest Possible Ratings

Following an anonymous tip, 17 bodies were found in the small morgue of a New Jersey nursing home on Monday.

According to Business Insider, the 17 were among 68 recent deaths at Andover Subacute Rehab I and II.

26 of the deaths, including two nurses, were confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have given Subacute Rehab II the lowest possible rating.