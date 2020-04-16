Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mental health professionals offer stay-at-home advice

Mental health professionals offer stay-at-home advice

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Mental health professionals offer stay-at-home advice

Mental health professionals offer stay-at-home advice

Experts stress adaptive behaviors can help while at home during stay-at-home orders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mental health professionals offer stay-at-home advice

MENTAL HEALTHPROFESSIONALS ARE ONALERT FOR THOSE HAVINGA DIFFICULT TIME UNDEREXTENDED STAY AT HOMEORDERS -- DURING THISPANDEMIC.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER DAN COHENBRINGS US INSIGHT ANDADVICE YOU CAN USE FORYOURSELF AND LOVEDONES.<Dr. Jennifer Osborne




You Might Like


Tweets about this

monitornews

The Monitor Mental health professionals offer advice for weathering pandemic #RGV https://t.co/7de4WA9a9f 3 minutes ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Experts stress adaptive behaviors can help if you're feeling heightened anxiety and concern over the extension of s… https://t.co/kTw8pQx8SY 1 hour ago

elizabethtoni

Elizabeth Toni RT @JuliaBradbury: Nominate 5 people to do a #headstand for https://t.co/tvrxi2vjvd. Duty To Care is offering online mental health & wellbe… 1 hour ago

NullAnima

Whiterlight RT @HamillHimself: GREAT NEWS for the 45% of homeless people who suffer from mental illness. There is a program to offer them treatment rat… 7 hours ago

Revel_King

francis RT @ShayYhur: Hello guys, A multidisciplinary team of Mental Health Professionals have come together to offer free mental health services… 9 hours ago

JuliaBradbury

Julia Bradbury Nominate 5 people to do a #headstand for https://t.co/tvrxi2vjvd. Duty To Care is offering online mental health & w… https://t.co/UoahRFGG6y 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.