Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michigan "Kids Governor" Gives New Look to Running Our State

Michigan "Kids Governor" Gives New Look to Running Our State

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 13:31s - Published
Michigan 'Kids Governor' Gives New Look to Running Our State

Michigan "Kids Governor" Gives New Look to Running Our State

Tony Foster, a Police Office from Kentwood Michigan shared the below videos that his daughter, 7.5 year old Skylar created of being Michigan's self-proclaimed Kids Governor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sjladuke75Susan

Susan LaDuke @Elizabe13283560 @Hillcrest64 @RachelBitecofer @MeghanMcCain @GovWhitmer Same here in NJ. People are so***selfis… https://t.co/idn9JGQDcm 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.