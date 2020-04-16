LOCAL STUCK IN ITALY

- - more than a month ago, italy- went into a national- lockdown and for one local from- here on the gulf coast, her - world changed forever.- tonight we have rebecca ross- joining us live tonight from- milan, where she's currently- been living under their strict- lockdown.

- - 1.

You've been living in italy- since decemeber when you moved- to pursue a career at the - milano fashion institute.

What'- it been like living during the- pandemic, what's your daily - routine?- - - - 2.

Weeks ago, we were talking - about your decision to not- return to the u-s because you - were seeing the same- progression of event happening- again, repeating here in- america.- do you regret that decision?- - - - 3.

Earlier this week the u-s- suprassed italy's death toll- which - was more than 21,000, and now - ours is over 28 thousand and- growing daily.

Obviously there'- a population and- culture difference, but do you- think the protective- mesures are working?- 4.

You've lived through one and- seen the other unfold through - - - - social media, first hand- accounts of friends and - family, and the worldwide media- how would you - compare the responses of these- two nations?- - - - 5.

And just this week our - governor decided to keep- our schools closed for the rest- of the semester, is that- what is happening to you as - well?

And do you know if or - when your lockdown will be- lifted?

