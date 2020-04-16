LOCAL STUCK IN ITALY

Global  

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
SPEAKING WITH LOCAL WHO'S BEEN UNDER LOCK DOWN IN ITALY
more than a month ago, italy went into a national lockdown and for one local from here on the gulf coast, her world changed forever. tonight we have rebecca ross joining us live tonight from milan, where she's currently been living under their strict lockdown.

1. You've been living in italy since decemeber when you moved to pursue a career at the milano fashion institute.

You've been living in italy- since decemeber when you moved- to pursue a career at the - milano fashion institute.

Earlier this week the u-s- suprassed italy's death toll- which - was more than 21,000, and now - ours is over 28 thousand and- growing daily.

And do you know if or - when your lockdown will be- lifted?

- - - - -




