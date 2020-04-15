Mitch McConnell Once Tried To Cut A Program In The CDC

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to defund a critical program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017.

The program’s use was to detect and curb the spread of infectious diseases.

McConnell introduced an amendment to defund it during Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

According to Business Insider, the program receives about $1 billion a year.

The amount makes up more than 12 percent of the CDC’s annual budget.