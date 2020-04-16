Global  

VALLEY GIRL movie (2020) - Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published
VALLEY GIRL movie trailer HD (2020) - Remake - Plot synopsis:Set to a new wave '80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together.

A musical adaptation of the 1983 film.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg starring Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Andrew Kai, Chloe Bennet, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Peyton List, Allyn Rachel, Josh Fadem, Danny Ramirez, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morrone, Judy Greer, Rob Huebel release date May 8, 2020 (on Digital)

animefangrant62

Grant Scullion A big cheesy 80's musical starring Jessica Rothe as a valley girl? Guess this is gonna be the best movie ever made. https://t.co/4mOvGyYOEq 1 hour ago

ryan_zuzek

Ryan Zuzek (feat. Nicki Minaj) RT @FreddyInSpace: Kudos to Dark Horizons for not burying the lede like most sites have today. Had no idea Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day)… 2 hours ago

QuicksandBuddy

QuarantineBuddy Jessica Rothe is starring in a new movie! Me: 😄 It's a remake of Valley Girl Me: 🙂 That features Logan Paul Me: 😨 2 hours ago

titbytz

Titbytz.xyz VALLEY GIRL Trailer 2020 Jessica Rothe, Logan Paul Movie https://t.co/H7pRGHXCRQ via @YouTube 3 hours ago

PrairieTV

LivinOnAPrairie @creetureshow @jessica_rothe Fun fact: Valley Girl was the first movie I ever saw that showed boobs. Eek, what a su… https://t.co/bTe8ijtgqD 6 hours ago

FilmBookWilliam

William Karrington VALLEY GIRL (2020) Movie Trailer: Jessica Rothe & Alicia Silverstone Star in a Remake of the 80’s Rom-com Film https://t.co/HLwA9Hyign 6 hours ago

FilmBookJoseph

Sam Joseph VALLEY GIRL (2020) Movie Trailer: Jessica Rothe & Alicia Silverstone Star in a Remake of the 80’s Rom-com Film https://t.co/yHvn1UACaZ 6 hours ago

TheHTMN

The HTMN VALLEY GIRL (2020) Movie Trailer: Jessica Rothe & Alicia Silverstone Star in a Remake of the 80’s Rom-com Film… https://t.co/DHiqbhhH9q 7 hours ago

