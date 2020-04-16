VALLEY GIRL movie (2020) - Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse

VALLEY GIRL movie trailer HD (2020) - Remake - Plot synopsis:Set to a new wave '80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together.

A musical adaptation of the 1983 film.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg starring Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Andrew Kai, Chloe Bennet, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Logan Paul, Mae Whitman, Peyton List, Allyn Rachel, Josh Fadem, Danny Ramirez, Alicia Silverstone, Camila Morrone, Judy Greer, Rob Huebel release date May 8, 2020 (on Digital)