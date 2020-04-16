Punky Brewster Season 1 Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 day ago Punky Brewster Season 1 Punky Brewster Season 1 - Reboot - plot synopsis: A follow-up series to the 1980s sitcom about a young foster child named Punky. Now she's grown up with kids of her own. Starring Soleil Moon Frye, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell, Freddie Prinze Jr. release date 2020 (on NBC Peacock) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fanpop Rediscover your Punky Power in the first teaser for Peacock's Punky Brewster revival! https://t.co/r46Ej9vcZT https://t.co/rlsrxck9Rp 6 hours ago Priscila Silva Punky Brewster Season 1 Teaser Promo https://t.co/3Y4v3X3Afl 20 hours ago HorrorMovieBBQ.com I love Punky Brewster as much as the next guy(our rabbit is nicknamed after her!) but there’s no way that new show… https://t.co/ZvKGJp3K9s 1 day ago Sharon Seymour Punky Brewster Season 1 Teaser Promo https://t.co/o1EksvE8dA 1 day ago Jeremy Ratliff Punky Brewster is a gosh dang American treasure. Also: I own season one of the original show on DVD. Also: there be… https://t.co/X7FDek0nA7 1 day ago Dork Phoenix Punky Brewster reboot season 1 teaser promo. https://t.co/mQzgp6f556 2 days ago