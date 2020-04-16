Air Pollution Improves In Northeast US During COVID-19 Pandemic

The air quality has improved not only in China and Italy but in the Northeast region of the U.S. as well.

NASA released data that showed the nitrogen dioxide decreasing by 30 percent in March 2020.

According to Gizmodo, driving, power plants and industrial activities emit nitrogen dioxide.

With many cities enacting stay-at-home orders, these activities have lowered substantially.

Research has found that air pollution may result in higher death rates from the coronavirus.