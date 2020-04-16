Global  

The King Eternal Monarch Season 1

The King Eternal Monarch Season 1 Trailer - K-Drama - Plot synopsis: The Devil is released into the human world and soon opens a door into a parallel world.

The Devil asks if he lived a better life in the other world, if he could live in the other world.

Against the Devil's question, Korean Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) tries to close the door to the parallel world and South Korean Detective Jung Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun) tries to protect the lives of people and the person she loves.

Director: Baek Sang-Hoon Starring: Lee Min-Ho, Kim Go-Eun, Woo Do-Hwan, Kim Kyung-Nam, Jung Eun-Chae, Lee Jung-Jin, Kim Young-Ok, Jeon Bae-Su, Seo Jung-Yeon, Park Won-Sang, Kim Yong-Ji Release Date: April 17, 2020

