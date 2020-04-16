Global  

Howard Finkel Has Died

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Howard Finkel Has Died
R.I.P.
Tweets about this

purple_wokey

Straw Hat Wokey Damn Howard Finkel died.... RIP His voice is what i hear when i think wrestling ring announcer 4 minutes ago

AWFChamp

AverageWrestlingFan RT @BRWrestling: WWE Hall of Fame announcer Howard Finkel has died at age 69. RIP to The Fink. https://t.co/a4iz3353wI 9 minutes ago

imagenes_wwe

WWE Images Is A Deadly Psychopath Forever 🔥🔥🔥 RT @WWEGP: Could cry. Howard Finkel, WWE's longest-serving employee, has died aged 69. Making his debut @TheGarden in 1977, he became the b… 18 minutes ago

James_Jones0

crusader cat James "WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has died" oh no 😣 a part of mine and alot of other peoples childhoods rest in pea… https://t.co/erRIoRrtel 26 minutes ago

Steve_ofPA

Steve 🌊🌊 RIP Howard "WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has died" https://t.co/gGjSfPxTt5 38 minutes ago

AnthoneyM1

Anthoney M "WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has died" https://t.co/oPwUmv5Ox4 38 minutes ago

OhSoMajor_

ohsomajor_ Gutted to hear that Howard Finkel died. Probably the most recognisable voice in the wwe and such a big part of my childhood. RIP x 44 minutes ago

