Google To Donate $1 Million To San Francisco Bay Area Families

Google wants to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay area hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, the company will donate $2 million, with $1 million coming from CEO Sundar Pichai.

The rest of the money will come from other people who can donate to GiveDirectly.

If the company reaches its goal, families with each receive a cash payment of $1,000.

GiveDirectly said it would target local ZIP codes that have been most impacted by the virus.