Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actor Brian Dennehy, Known For 'Tommy Boy' And 'First Blood,' Dies At 81

Actor Brian Dennehy, Known For 'Tommy Boy' And 'First Blood,' Dies At 81

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Actor Brian Dennehy, Known For 'Tommy Boy' And 'First Blood,' Dies At 81

Actor Brian Dennehy, Known For 'Tommy Boy' And 'First Blood,' Dies At 81

Golden Globe-winning actor Brian Dennehy, whose career in film, television and stage spanned five decades, has died at the age of 81.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spider_Gina

Gina RT @ArtsEarthOrg: #BrianDennehy, a versatile #stage & screen #actor known for action #movies, comedies & classics but especially for his #T… 2 minutes ago

ArtsEarthOrg

ArtsEarth #BrianDennehy, a versatile #stage & screen #actor known for action #movies, comedies & classics but especially for… https://t.co/xIMde4I1Im 3 minutes ago

DiThomas2

Di Thomas 🔴⚪️ RT @RollingStone: Brian Dennehy, the versatile character actor known for turns in 'Tommy Boy' and 'Death of a Salesman,' has died at the ag… 3 minutes ago

GeorgeSchmidt67

George Schmidt (G) Fare-thee-well BRIAN DENNEHY - versatile character actor best known for his Tony-winning turns on Broadway (DEATH O… https://t.co/QnkBSkyN91 5 minutes ago

toddshowusa

todd RT @FOX59: Brian Dennehy, a Tony-winning actor known for his roles in "Tommy Boy" and "First Blood," died at the age of 81. https://t.co/0e… 9 minutes ago

gina_harari

GinaHarari RT @usatodaylife: #Breaking: Brian Dennehy, a Tony- and Golden Globe-winning character actor known for his role in the movie #TommyBoy, has… 13 minutes ago

TonyGough9

Tony Gough RT @ABC: JUST IN: Tony award-winning actor Brian Dennehy, known for his roles in films including "Tommy Boy," "First Blood" and "Cocoon," d… 16 minutes ago

PopCultureAcad

Pop Culture Academy Brian Dennehy, veteran character actor known for 'Tommy Boy,' 'Death of a Salesman,' dies at 81 https://t.co/mrgAhPs6kG via @USATODAY 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.