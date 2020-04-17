Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Low coronavirus stats among Latinos in WyCo due to lack of testing, healthcare

Low coronavirus stats among Latinos in WyCo due to lack of testing, healthcare

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Low coronavirus stats among Latinos in WyCo due to lack of testing, healthcare

Low coronavirus stats among Latinos in WyCo due to lack of testing, healthcare

Only 15 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wyandotte County are Latinos, however that is due to a lack of testing and access to healthcare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

41actionnews

41 Action News Low coronavirus stats among Latinos in WyCo due to lack of testing, healthcare https://t.co/u77MpGLCvv 3 minutes ago

budzw

Budz @Joe_Hildebrand Have you read the US stats? It's mainly working class that are dying. The death rate among Latinos… https://t.co/GYKDtsZ0BL 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.