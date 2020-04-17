Global  

Confusion over refund advances leads to misplaced stimulus checks

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Millions of people could have to wait even longer for their stimulus checks, as banks send back money the IRS mistakenly placed in accounts meant for refund advances.

