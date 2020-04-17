Confusion over refund advances leads to misplaced stimulus checks Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:06s - Published now Confusion over refund advances leads to misplaced stimulus checks Millions of people could have to wait even longer for their stimulus checks, as banks send back money the IRS mistakenly placed in accounts meant for refund advances. 0

