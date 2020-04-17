Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

School district is trying to move past the zoom hack that exposed a group of middle schoolers to porn monday.

District staff say they haven decided if theyl drop zoom yet.

But they are looking at alternatives programs just in case.

Until then& the district is temporarily using "google classroom" as an alternative.

Staff say they won make any permanent decisions until they find a program that makes them feel comfortable.

Jared cordon, superintendent, roseburg public schools: wee trying to be thoughtful of what we can use.

And really, to some extent, how we use it as well?

All zoom lessons have been suspended since the incident.