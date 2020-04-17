Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

District officials said they still haven’t decided whether they’ll drop Zoom or not.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Roseburg Public Schools moves forward after Zoom hack

School district is trying to move past the zoom hack that exposed a group of middle schoolers to porn monday.

District staff say they haven decided if theyl drop zoom yet.

But they are looking at alternatives programs just in case.

Until then&amp; the district is temporarily using "google classroom" as an alternative.

Staff say they won make any permanent decisions until they find a program that makes them feel comfortable.

Jared cordon, superintendent, roseburg public schools: wee trying to be thoughtful of what we can use.

And really, to some extent, how we use it as well?

All zoom lessons have been suspended since the incident.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS “We’re still trying to have an optimistic view,” said Jared Cordon, the superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools.… https://t.co/9U9zzrcbPM 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.