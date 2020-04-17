Global  

Thank you: Dr. Qualio

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Thank you: Dr. Qualio
A message from Dr. Angie Qualio, an ER Doctor at Bellin Hospital
HERE'S A MESSAGEFROM BELLINHOSPITAL."Hi this is Dr. Qualio.

I'man ER doctor at BellinHospital.

We just wantedto do a little quickshoutout about theimportance of socialdistancing.

Please help ushelp you.

We go to workto help you and if you cando your part by doing thesocial distancing.

It is sovery important.

We aredoing our best to be therefor for you and by doingthe social distancing, thatdoes help us flatten thecurve which means wehave the resourcesavailable to help you if youor your family memberwould need it."A FEW CLOUDS WILLBE PASSING THROUGHTONIGHT WITH LOWS




