The Fast Lady movie (1962) - Leslie Phillips, Julie Christie, James Robertson Justice Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:32s - Published 2 weeks ago The Fast Lady movie (1962) - Leslie Phillips, Julie Christie, James Robertson Justice The Fast Lady movie trailer (1962) - Plot synopsis: A naive Scotsman buys a vintage sports car and learns to drive in order to impress the daughter of an arrogant aristocrat who despises him. Director: Ken Annakin Writers: Keble Howard, Jack Davies, Henry Blyth Stars: Leslie Phillips, Julie Christie, James Robertson Justice Genre: Comedy 0

