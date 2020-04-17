The PGA Tour To Return To Play In June



Tweets about this Weiner Bacon RT @FieldYates: The PGA Tour has announced it is expected to resume play on June 8th with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX. T… 4 minutes ago Jeremy 🇨🇦 Proud Canadian 🇨🇦 RT @JasonSobelTAN: PM RT: Will the PGA Tour really return in two months? Will there be COVID-19 testing for players? What if someone tests… 20 minutes ago Jason Sobel PM RT: Will the PGA Tour really return in two months? Will there be COVID-19 testing for players? What if someone t… https://t.co/QfejFyhq38 24 minutes ago 西脇智洋@シティ・フットボール・グループ PGA Tour announces June return to play https://t.co/FPLRVV7ZzW 3 hours ago BucsHoopsInsider RT @ClayTravis: Awesome report here @PGATOUR set to announce a return to play on June 11th. Let’s go! https://t.co/8kzV0kp4PJ 4 hours ago NYT Sports RT @billmpennington: Brooks Koepka on resuming play: "I hope we start in June, I just think it’s a little unrealistic.” He mentioned all th… 5 hours ago The Action Network ▪️ Will the @PGATOUR really return in two months? ▪️ Will there be COVID-19 testing for players? ▪️ What if som… https://t.co/Q4oFQsgD06 5 hours ago