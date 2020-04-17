Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:31s - Published
COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

COVID-19 patients getting an experimental drug called remdesivir developed by Bay Area biotech company are showing encouraging rates of recovery.

Maria Medina reports.

(4-16-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucySullivan888

LucySullivan888 RT @niro60487270: Interestingly, the Covid-19 mortality rate for all patients at Mediteranee Infection is almost identical to Malaysia, whe… 2 minutes ago

LucySullivan888

LucySullivan888 RT @niro60487270: For an even more dramatic comparison, let's look at Raoult's cohort in Marseille with the rest of France. The Covid-19… 2 minutes ago

GongxianLiao

Gongxian Liao @CDCgovOfficial @realDonaldTrump @genetec @Roche @MassGovernor Treatment of COVID-19 with Dornase alfa (PULMOZYME… https://t.co/Px7nDDRVzg 3 minutes ago

intlibecosoc

Javier #CapitalismKills Ⓐ RT @schamisso: 1/ Medical workers treating COVID-19 patients are at increased risk of mental health issues, notably due to triage and limit… 3 minutes ago

chisportsfan03

Brian @tuckthetank @Inquisitive_Elf @muad_lib @AlexBerenson Take up space for what? The hospitals are practically empty.… https://t.co/dpefbhVDgk 7 minutes ago

Qtipduck

Duck Warrior RT @QAnonNotables: An Israeli coronavirus drug that claims to have a 100% success rate among severely ill patients is being tested in the U… 16 minutes ago

Anonita2

Anonita @Politidope Will patients treated with Trump's concoction be registered as a COVID-19 death or a cardiac arrest? It… https://t.co/8rRqkvFOt8 17 minutes ago

johngaltfla

johngaltfla.com @lysolmehead2toe @ABC7NY I will. A nurse who works in our local trauma center/ICU was told if she brought gear from… https://t.co/njdViVey4q 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.