Corralitos students attend social distancing pizza party

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Corralitos students attend social distancing pizza party
The party was for students who had perfect attendance in February
A PIZZA PARTY....SOCIAL DISNTANCINGSTYLE IN CORRALITOSTODAY...THE PARTY WAS FORSTUDENTS WHO HADPERFECT ATTENDANCE IFEBRUARY.THE PRINCIPAL OFBRADLEY ELEMENTARYSCHOOL DRESSED UP ASWOODY FROM TOY STORY...PARENTS DROVE UP,THE KIDS GOT A SLICE OFPIZZA, A DRINK, ANDTHEIR CERTIFICATE.

