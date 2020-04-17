Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 days ago Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito Coda movie trailer (2019) - Plot synopsis: A famous pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic. Director: Claude Lalonde Writer: Louis Godbout Stars: Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito Genre: Drama, Music 0

