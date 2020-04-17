Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito

Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito

Coda movie (2019) - Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito

Coda movie trailer (2019) - Plot synopsis: A famous pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic.

Director: Claude Lalonde Writer: Louis Godbout Stars: Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito Genre: Drama, Music

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.