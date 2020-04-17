United Way of Northern California awards $50,000 in coronavirus grants

To area non- profits helping during the coronavirus..

United way of northern california gave 50-thousand dollars to help with local food, shelter, and supplies.

Nine area agencies will benefit, including the good news rescue mission, disability action center and happy camp community action inc.

This is the second round of grants that united way has awarded to organizations helping communities during the pandemic.

Larry olmstead - the president and c-e-o of united way thanked all community donations and fundraisers for making the donations possible.

This is definitely the type of crisis where everybody is impacted and everybody plays a role in terms of the solutions.

# so far---the organization has provided a total of 97- thousand dollars in grants to 16 agencies.

United way of northern california will award a third round of grants in the next two weeks.

### people on