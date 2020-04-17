WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: How do I stay inside and support local businesses?

Global  

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
That.

>> dan shaffer: mayor, this one is for you.

Michelle says, we hear over and over, of course, to stay in and save lives.

And then at the same time, i wanting to support local businesses.

Is this a mixed message?

>> mayor bowling: michelle, great question.

But i don't think it is at all.

You can support your local restaurant businesses by ordering curbside, carry out or pick up.

Now more than ever with what dr. harris has projected, the people probably will be next week.

And we must continue to do the social distancing and we are a community, city, and state that is strong and right now we must continue to practice safe distancing.

We're all in this together.

And i feel confident that the economy will reopen in may and we'll overcome this.

If you want to support a local business, now see if you can buy a gift card, use it in the future.

But the more we do the suggested




